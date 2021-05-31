ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN 90.39 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG 176.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
BR100 5,227 Increased By ▲ 99.86 (1.95%)
BR30 27,325 Increased By ▲ 663.07 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,896 Increased By ▲ 770.05 (1.63%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 302.9 (1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
WTO accepts Malaysia's request to examine EU palm oil rules

  • The trade source, who attended the meeting on Friday, confirmed the decision to set up the panel. The source declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Reuters 31 May 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: The World Trade Organisation (WTO) agreed to a request from Kuala Lumpur to establish a panel examining a European Union law that restricts the use of palm oil-based biofuels, Malaysia's government and a Geneva-based trade source said on Monday.

Under the EU's renewable energy directive, palm oil-based fuels are to be phased out by 2030, since palm oil has been classified by the bloc as resulting in excessive deforestation and can no longer be considered a renewable transport fuel.

Palm oil producers say some EU member states have started to phase it out ahead of the deadline.

Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer, and bigger rival Indonesia, have in recent years launched separate cases with the WTO, saying the EU measures are discriminatory.

"Malaysia will remain committed to pursuing legal action against the EU," Malaysia's Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said.

Malaysia and Indonesia together produce 85% of the world's palm oil.

In a statement, Mohd Khairuddin said the WTO on Friday acceded to a second request from Malaysia that a panel be set up. The application was made since consultations with the EU on March 17 failed to yield a solution, he said.

The trade source, who attended the meeting on Friday, confirmed the decision to set up the panel. The source declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

At the closed-door meeting, an EU representative said its measures were fully justified and expressed confidence in prevailing during the proceedings, according to the source.

WTO panels typically deliberate for about six months before sending their findings to members. Any decision can be appealed.

EU WTO Oil Palm biofuels

WTO accepts Malaysia's request to examine EU palm oil rules

