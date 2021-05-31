Markets
Spain's March current account deficit at 0.16bn euros
- In February the deficit was 1.71 billion euros, according to the central bank.
31 May 2021
Spain's current account deficit narrowed to 159 million euros ($193.88 million) in March, from a 563 million euros deficit in the same month a year ago, the Bank of Spain said on Wednesday.
In February the deficit was 1.71 billion euros, according to the central bank. ($1 = 0.8201 euros)
