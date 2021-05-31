ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
ASC 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.63%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.12%)
AVN 89.25 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (5.93%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.85%)
BYCO 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.22%)
DGKC 128.45 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.72%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.73%)
FFL 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
HASCOL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.54%)
HUBC 78.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.22%)
HUMNL 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.19%)
JSCL 23.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.18%)
KAPCO 40.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.01%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.8%)
LOTCHEM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.92%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.15%)
PAEL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.9%)
PIBTL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.08%)
POWER 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.93%)
PPL 91.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.04%)
PRL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
PTC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.76%)
SILK 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.43%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.7%)
TRG 176.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.37%)
UNITY 45.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.2%)
WTL 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (16.5%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 90.71 (1.77%)
BR30 27,196 Increased By ▲ 534.68 (2.01%)
KSE100 47,815 Increased By ▲ 688.44 (1.46%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 276.75 (1.43%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Pakistan starts Covid-19 vaccination of all eligible age groups from June 3

  • Asad Umar urges citizens to register as soon as possible
  • More than 7 million people have been vaccinated in Pakistan against Covid-19
Aisha Mahmood 31 May 2021

Pakistan has decided to open vaccination for people aged 18 and above from June 3, paving way for all eligible age groups to get inoculated.

On May 27, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had allowed Covid-19 registration for people aged 19 and above. Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced in a tweet today that vaccination of all eligible age groups would be carried out from Thursday. Please register as soon as possible, Umar urged.

Meanwhile, walk-in vaccination for people aged 30 and above is underway. The government has also allowed teachers and staff to get inoculated by visiting any Covid-19 vaccination center. The NCOC has directed that inoculations for educational staff be completed by June 10,

Since the beginning of the immunization drive, more than 7 million people have been vaccinated in Pakistan against Covid-19. Last week, Pakistan received 100,000 doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine through Covax — the World Health Organisation's global shared vaccine programme. Pakistan has so far approved Sinopharm, Cansino, Sinovac, Sputnik and AstraZeneca.

Coronavirus Pakistan Asad Umar schools vaccination registration

