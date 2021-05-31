Pakistan starts Covid-19 vaccination of all eligible age groups from June 3

Pakistan has decided to open vaccination for people aged 18 and above from June 3, paving way for all eligible age groups to get inoculated.

On May 27, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had allowed Covid-19 registration for people aged 19 and above. Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced in a tweet today that vaccination of all eligible age groups would be carried out from Thursday. Please register as soon as possible, Umar urged.

Meanwhile, walk-in vaccination for people aged 30 and above is underway. The government has also allowed teachers and staff to get inoculated by visiting any Covid-19 vaccination center. The NCOC has directed that inoculations for educational staff be completed by June 10,

Since the beginning of the immunization drive, more than 7 million people have been vaccinated in Pakistan against Covid-19. Last week, Pakistan received 100,000 doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine through Covax — the World Health Organisation's global shared vaccine programme. Pakistan has so far approved Sinopharm, Cansino, Sinovac, Sputnik and AstraZeneca.