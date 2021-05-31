Sports
Copa America in Argentina suspended over coronavirus surge: CONMEBOL
- CONMEBOL informs that in view of the current circumstances it has decided to suspend the organization of the Copa America in Argentina.
31 May 2021
ASUNCION: Argentina's hosting of the Copa America football tournament has been suspended "in view of the current circumstances", CONMEBOL said on Sunday, as the country battles a surge in coronavirus cases.
"CONMEBOL informs that in view of the current circumstances it has decided to suspend the organization of the Copa America in Argentina," the South American football body tweeted.
