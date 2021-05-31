ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
BOP, Hungarian embassy organise Schoefft’s collection

31 May 2021

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BOP) as part of its responsiveness to create a sustainable and solid foundation of inclusion has been very actively engaged and in the forefront of discharging corporate social responsibility initiatives. BOP is sponsoring the restoration of historically significant series of paintings by Hungarian artist August Schoefft (1809-1888) in the Princess Bamba Collection of Lahore Fort.

These paintings depict an important period of our history and are precious surviving testament of the common heritage between Hungary & Pakistan. The paintings suffered considerable deterioration and visible damage over a long period of time. The Hungarian experts, with the assistance of Government Authorities and The Bank of Punjab are restoring these iconic pieces to their original splendid grandeur.

A briefing on the on-going restoration work was organized by The Bank of Punjab in collaboration with the Hungarian Embassy at Royal Kitchen of the Lahore Fort. The Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan and President & CEO The Bank of Punjab graced the occasion alongside senior management of the bank, officials of Hungarian Embassy and, Walled City Lahore Authority.

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Masud (President & CEO The Bank of Punjab) said; “BOP attaches great importance to safeguard of international heritage and this successful restoration project will go a long way in improving cultural ties between the two nations. BOP has always been at the forefront of playing its part regarding corporate social responsibility initiatives. The bank is proud to be a part of this restoration project and it will continue to play its role in preserving the cultural heritage”.

Béla Fazekas (Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan) said; “The restoration of the Schoefft’s paintings is the most important project of the Hungarian-Pakistani cultural cooperation. The main beneficiaries will be the Pakistani people who have gained back an iconic piece of their cultural heritage in its original splendid magnificence.—PR

