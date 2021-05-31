Warner goes fourth in all-time decathlon list

GOTZIS, (Austria): Canada’s Damian Warner fired out an Olympic warning shot on Sunday as he went fourth in the all-time decathlon list with 8,995 points at the Gotzis meeting in Austria.

Warner fell just short of the mythical 9,000-point barrier, and now stands behind Czech Roman Sebrle (9,026 in 2001), American Ashton Eaton (9,045 in 2012 and 2015) and France’s Kevin Mayer (9,126 in 2018) in leading decathlon scores.

The 31-year-old Canadian was set on his way to his impressive total after setting world decathlon bests in the 100m (10.14 seconds), the long jump (8.28 metres — also a Canadian national record) and 110m hurdles (13.36sec). His previous personal overall best was 8,795pts. Warner, who won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics behind Eaton and Mayer, missed out on joining the elite club over 9,000 points by just sixth-tenths of a second in the last of the 10 events, the strength-sapping 1,500m.