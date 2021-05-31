Trunkwala wants to revive Leisure Leagues activities soon

KARACHI: Shahzaib Trunkwala, International Socca Federation Vice President, says The World Group wants to revive Leisure Leagues football activities soon in order to establish Pakistan team ahead of third Socca World Cup in Mexico next year.

Shahzaib Trunkwala is also the CEO of the World Group that owns Leisure Leagues, which organizes small-sided football in Pakistan. Leisure Leagues has twice sent Pakistan national champion club team to first two Socca World Cup events in Portugal and Greece.

“We would Insha Allah also try our best to confirm Pakistan participation in the big event. We believe it is our duty as through such participation, Pakistan’s soft image is portrayed,” he said.

Leisure Leagues has in the past held several small-sided football events throughout the country to send top club, which is decided after a long process of district, city and finally national championship, to represent Pakistan in Socca World Cup.

ISF held two back to back six-a-side world cup events in Portugal and Greece in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Coronavirus pandemic last year forced ISF to postpone its marquee event.

