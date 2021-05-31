PPP, PML-N: convergence of interests

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “PML-N works out face-saving arrangement” carried out by the newspaper yesterday. According to it, “Senior PPP leader and former chairman Senate Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said PPP is willing to develop a cordial relationship with PML-N under Shehbaz’s leadership. “Shehbaz Sharif is the President of the party and we have deep respect for him. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already made it clear that Shehbaz is the party President and PPP would consider his approach as PML-N’s official policy,” he said.”

PML-N and PPP, in my view, have decided to exert maximum pressure on the government during the upcoming budget session. PPP, which has already announced that the budget is aimed at serving the interests of the IMF, has found a highly valuable support from Shehbaz Sharif who is equally critical of IMF growing influence on government’s policymaking processes.

Samina Rahman (Karachi)

