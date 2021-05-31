ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Business Recorder Logo
May 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SECP reduces number of forms for companies to 25

Sohail Sarfraz 31 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Taking a major step to facilitate the corporate sector, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has decided to drastically reduce the number of forms, applications, declarations and returns for different types of companies for ease of doing business.

The SECP has issued SRO 604(I)/2021 to issue draft amendments to the Companies (General Provisions and Forms) Regulations, 2018.

Under the companies (General Provisions and Forms) Regulations, 2018, the number of forms and returns to be filled by different companies stood at 45. It has been proposed to reduce the number from 45 to 25 forms and returns.

The draft companies (General Provisions and Forms) Regulations, 2018 has also issued more simplified forms and declarations, replacing the existing forms.

Sources told Business Recorder that the reduction in the number of returns and forms for the companies to reduce the compliance requirement for the corporate sector, reduce their cost, avoid duplication, ease of doing business, reduce the post registration compliance requirements and withdraw unnecessary conditions under different forms and returns.

Under the revised rules, pursuant to the provision of section 506 of the Companies Act, formats of forms and returns are specified which shall be used in all matters to which those forms and returns refer. The draft revealed that now there would be a Form-A and Forms 1-25 as compared to existing 45 forms and applications.

According to the draft rules, the SECP has also issued a procedure for issuance of notice of rectification of register of members / directors. The SECP stated that when the court makes an order for rectification of the register of members or register of directors in respect of a company, the company shall file notice of the rectification with the registrar within fifteen days from the receipt of the order, giving therein, in addition to other facts, if any, the name of the court, the date of order, case number and case title, details of rectification ordered by the court and the rectification as made in compliance with the order. The company shall file relevant statutory returns with the registrar which becomes due for filing after rectification is made in accordance with court order, SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SECP SECP Act

SECP reduces number of forms for companies to 25

Trade with India tantamount to treason with Kashmiris: PM

Punjab barrages: Buzdar invites PPP Sindh MPs to witness data reporting

World leaders call for action, inclusion at Seoul climate summit

Ministry may pay first instalment to 35 IPPs by weekend

Five leading export bodies contest new export scheme

Netanyahu’s grip on power loosens as rival moves to unseat him

Govt approves aviation co’s licence without proper info

Ogra recommends increase in POL products’ prices

Economic reforms to be backed by political will, assures Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.