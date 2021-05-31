ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Ogra recommends increase in POL products’ prices

Wasim Iqbal 31 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Sunday recommended the federal government an increase in petroleum products for first half of June owing to an increase in oil prices globally.

The oil and gas regulator recommended up to 4 percent increase in the ex-depot prices of petroleum products based on the last notified rate of general sale tax (GST) and Petroleum levy (PL).

The regulator has worked out an increase of Rs 4.36 per litre in the ex-depot price of high speed diesel (HSD). It has further suggested an increase of 50 paisa per litre in the prices of kerosene oil (SKO) and light diesel oil (LDO), however, recommended to sustain the price of petrol at current level with effect from June 1.

The government decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products in May by reducing the rate of PL at Rs 4.74 on petrol and Rs 12.16 per litre on HSD. These two products are major sources of revenue in petroleum products. The government is not charging any PL on SKO and LDO and also as per the notification dated May 9, the GST rate of SKO was reduced from 17 percent to 15.44 percent and 17 percent to 7.56 percent on LDO.

In case federal government approves the recommendation of OGRA, the new price of petrol will be Rs 108.56 per litre.

GAS OGRA Oil POL HSD LDO

