ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Balochistan to include more public welfare schemes in budget

ISLAMABAD: Balochi-stan has been working to include more public welfare schemes in the forthcoming budget for...
APP 31 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan has been working to include more public welfare schemes in the forthcoming budget for providing facilities to the people and developing rural areas of the province which had been ignored in past regime.

An official of Balochistan government told that sports facilities were being provided to the people and in the forthcoming budget, more roads and sports facilities would be constructed to provide sports facilities to the people. The government has absolutely focused on addressing issues of public and development of the province, he added and said that the provincial government would announce relief package for farmers in budget 2021-22 for the development of agriculture sector as the sector was also contributing to the provincial economy.

He told the finance department of Balochistan has included public welfare sector in budget making process for the next financial year 2021-22. The provincial government has urged the public first time in the history to identify the areas of investment in terms of priority which could improve the overall soc-economic situation in the province. The finance department has sought opinion and suggestions in making financial policies, resource allocation and fund utilization in the province, an official source said.

The finance department would incorporate public recommendations in the upcoming budget. The Balochistan government is giving great importance to the views and suggestions of the masses in framing its policies and prioritizing strategies according to service areas provided by the authority and need of the citizens. The participation from the citizen in budget making has become a vastly followed practice which also leads to transparency and accountability in resource allocation and utilization.

