Bilawal discusses new alliance with ANP leaders

CHARSADDA: A delegation of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led by Bilawal Bhutto on Sunday reached Wali Bagh to offer condolence to ANP leadership over the death of Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

The PPP delegation comprises of Syed Murad Ali Shah, Nayyar Bukhari, Sherry Rehman and Farhatullah Babar.

Awami National Party (ANP) leaders Ameer Haider Hoti, Mian Iftikhar, Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and Aimal Wali received the PPP delegation.

The PPP leaders offered condolence to the ANP leadership over the demise of Begum Naseem Wali Khan. The leaders of two parties also discussed political situation of the country and their future line of action.

The sources have said that the PPP and the ANP have agreed to form a new alliance instead of rejoining the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Sources privy to the development, said that Aimal Wali Khan and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have agreed to form a new alliance.

After the meeting, the leadership of both parties is expected to address a press conference.

The PDM leadership on Saturday decided to go ahead with the future protest strategy against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government without support of the PPP and the ANP.

“We did not even discuss the PPP and ANP and as they are no longer part of the PDM,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman said while talking to media persons after the PDM meeting, adding that the two parties still have the time to approach the alliance.