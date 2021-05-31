ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Bilawal discusses new alliance with ANP leaders

NNI 31 May 2021

CHARSADDA: A delegation of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led by Bilawal Bhutto on Sunday reached Wali Bagh to offer condolence to ANP leadership over the death of Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

The PPP delegation comprises of Syed Murad Ali Shah, Nayyar Bukhari, Sherry Rehman and Farhatullah Babar.

Awami National Party (ANP) leaders Ameer Haider Hoti, Mian Iftikhar, Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and Aimal Wali received the PPP delegation.

The PPP leaders offered condolence to the ANP leadership over the demise of Begum Naseem Wali Khan. The leaders of two parties also discussed political situation of the country and their future line of action.

The sources have said that the PPP and the ANP have agreed to form a new alliance instead of rejoining the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Sources privy to the development, said that Aimal Wali Khan and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have agreed to form a new alliance.

After the meeting, the leadership of both parties is expected to address a press conference.

The PDM leadership on Saturday decided to go ahead with the future protest strategy against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government without support of the PPP and the ANP.

“We did not even discuss the PPP and ANP and as they are no longer part of the PDM,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman said while talking to media persons after the PDM meeting, adding that the two parties still have the time to approach the alliance.

