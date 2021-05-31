ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Pakistan

PTI govt to start work on DI Khan Motorway: CM

Recorder Report 31 May 2021

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the proposed Peshawar DI Khan Motorway project as of vital importance for the sustainable development of the province particularly the southern districts and said that provincial government would utilize all available resources to execute that project adding that the incumbent government is determined to start practical work on the project within the tenure of the incumbent government.

He said that the provincial government was considering all available options for the funding of the Peshawar to DI Khan motorway project. The chief minister said this while attending a meeting through video link regarding Peshawar-DI Khan motorway project. Besides, Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umar, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and concerned federal and provincial authorities also attended the meeting.

The chief minister while emphasizing upon the clearance of the financial and technical feasibility of the project in the upcoming meeting of Central Development Working Party (CDWP) said that the provincial government would go all out to ensure the funding for the project and would utilize all available sources for the purpose.

The Provincial Development Working Party had already approved PC-1 of the said project and it was forwarded to Central Development Working Party for final approval. The forum while agreeing in principle to get Peshawar-DI Khan motorway project approved from the CDWP, directed the concerned federal and provincial authorities to thrash out the financial, technical and commercial feasibility of the project within 10 days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mahmood Khan Asad Umar PTI Government DI Khan Motorway

