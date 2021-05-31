Bilawal hints at blocking passage of budget

CHARSADDAH: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday vowed not to let the ‘IMF budget’ passed by the National Assembly, urging the opposition parties to join hands to stop the passage of the upcoming budget.

Bilawal Bhutto was talking to the media after meeting with senior leadership of the Awami National Party (ANP) in Charsadda.

The meeting was aimed at holding discussions on the evolving political situation, after Saturday’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) huddle in Islamabad.

On the occasion, the PPP chairman said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially the youth were facing acute poverty.

He said PPP has an ideological and political relationship with Awami National Party (ANP). He said both parties — PPP and ANP — would join hands inside and out of the parliament for political activities.

Bilawal said the PPP had launched the PDM. He said there should be no confusion in the parliament, adding that there was confusion in yesterday’s meeting of the PDM.

The masses are facing difficulties due to the incapable government of Imran Khan. He said they would struggle for riddance from the incapable government.

Earlier, Bilawal visited Wali Bagh in Charsadda to condole the demise of ANP veteran leader Begum Naseem Wali Khan. The ANP leaders welcomed Bilawal Bhutto.

The PPP chairman met ANP SVP Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Aimal Wali Khan and Longeen Khan and expressed his sorrow over the passing of Begum Naseem. He prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul.

ANP secretary general Mian Iftikhar Hussain, treasury secretary Senator Haji Hadayatullah, spokesman Zahid Khan and Haji Ghulam Bilour were also present on the occasion.

Bilawal was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial minister Hamayun Khan, former senator Nayyar Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Robina Khalid and others.

The ANP leaders thanked Bilawal for his visit to Wali Bagh.

