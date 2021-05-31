ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Business Recorder Logo
May 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal hints at blocking passage of budget

Recorder Report 31 May 2021

CHARSADDAH: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday vowed not to let the ‘IMF budget’ passed by the National Assembly, urging the opposition parties to join hands to stop the passage of the upcoming budget.

Bilawal Bhutto was talking to the media after meeting with senior leadership of the Awami National Party (ANP) in Charsadda.

The meeting was aimed at holding discussions on the evolving political situation, after Saturday’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) huddle in Islamabad.

On the occasion, the PPP chairman said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially the youth were facing acute poverty.

He said PPP has an ideological and political relationship with Awami National Party (ANP). He said both parties — PPP and ANP — would join hands inside and out of the parliament for political activities.

Bilawal said the PPP had launched the PDM. He said there should be no confusion in the parliament, adding that there was confusion in yesterday’s meeting of the PDM.

The masses are facing difficulties due to the incapable government of Imran Khan. He said they would struggle for riddance from the incapable government.

Earlier, Bilawal visited Wali Bagh in Charsadda to condole the demise of ANP veteran leader Begum Naseem Wali Khan. The ANP leaders welcomed Bilawal Bhutto.

The PPP chairman met ANP SVP Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Aimal Wali Khan and Longeen Khan and expressed his sorrow over the passing of Begum Naseem. He prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul.

ANP secretary general Mian Iftikhar Hussain, treasury secretary Senator Haji Hadayatullah, spokesman Zahid Khan and Haji Ghulam Bilour were also present on the occasion.

Bilawal was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial minister Hamayun Khan, former senator Nayyar Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Robina Khalid and others.

The ANP leaders thanked Bilawal for his visit to Wali Bagh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP PDM ANP Budget 2021

