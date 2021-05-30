COVID-19 claims 6 more patients, infects 913 others

KARACHI: As many as 6 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,020 and 913 new cases emerged when 15,916 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that 6 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,020 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 15,916 samples were tested which detected 913 cases that constituted 5.7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,096,159 tests have been conducted against which 317,648 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.4 percent or 287,044 patients have recovered, including 286 overnight.

The CM said that currently 25,584 patients were under treatment, of them 24,532 were in home isolation, 1030 at different hospitals & 22 patients in Isolation Centers. He added that the condition of 965 patients was stated to be critical, including 73 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 913 new cases, 409 have been detected from Karachi. The district-wise statistics, 180 in East Karachi, 81 South Karachi, 58 Hyderabad, 55 Central Karachi, 44 Korangi, 43 Malir, 37 Sujawal, 34 Jamshoro, Badin 30, Sanghar & Mirpurkhas 26 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 25, Sukkur & Tando Allahyar 23 each, Kashmore, & Shikarpur 22 each, Nawabshah 21, Jacobabad 19, Thatto 17, Khairpur 17, Matiari 14, Dadu 13, Umerkot 10, Noushero Feroz 9, Ghotki 7, Karachi West 6 and Larkana 3 new covid-19 cases reported. CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.