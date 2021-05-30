Record set upto 383,000 vaccinated in one day: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday informed that a new record of vaccination was set as a total of more than 383,000 people were vaccinated in one day.

So far more than 7 million have been vaccinated, the Minister Asad Umer said this on his official twitter account here.

He said the number of registrants is also steadily increasing and 11.663 million people have registered so far.