Pakistan
Record set upto 383,000 vaccinated in one day: Asad Umer
- He said the number of registrants is also steadily increasing and 11.663 million people have registered so far.
Updated 30 May 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday informed that a new record of vaccination was set as a total of more than 383,000 people were vaccinated in one day.
So far more than 7 million have been vaccinated, the Minister Asad Umer said this on his official twitter account here.
He said the number of registrants is also steadily increasing and 11.663 million people have registered so far.
Economic reforms to be backed by political will, assures Tarin
Record set upto 383,000 vaccinated in one day: Asad Umer
Normalising relations with India will be tantamount to betraying Kashmiri people: PM Imran
Pakistan reports 2,697 new Covid infections, 56 deaths in 24 hours
Pakistan sets new record as over 0.3 million people administered Covid jabs on May 29, tweets Umar
Matriculation, intermediate: Provinces asked to restart classes from tomorrow
Biden administration seeks economic, social aid for Pakistan in its first budget
FY22 budget to serve IMF interests: Bilawal
Balochistan scrutinising proposal on Reko Diq development
Country witnesses record production of wheat: minister
DKSC project becomes thorny task for govt
PDM rejects electoral reforms
Read more stories
Comments