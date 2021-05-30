Govt urged to declare LPG sector tax-free

ISLAMABAD: The LPG Policy 2021 has recommended suspending LPG imports via land, which has sparked resentment nationwide among traders leading to protests.

The LPG Association urges government to declare LPG industry as tax-free.

It said that regulatory duty and 5.5 percent advance tax proposed for LPG import via land is illogical.

They state that land import of LPG is a major source of employment for the people of Balochistan.

The association argued that the LPG Policy 2021 aims at giving tax rebate to LPG imports via sea to give benefit to selected companies.

The LPG Policy 2021 will allow selected companies to import limited quantity of LPG, which is against the spirit of deregulation and violation of the ECC decision.

The LPG Policy 2021 aims at benefiting sea importers without holding consultation with all stakeholders, the association states.

Ultimately LPG prices will be skyrocketing, if it is implemented and cause unrest and disrupt economic activity in Balochistan.

Therefore, the LPG industry be announced tax-free, they stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021