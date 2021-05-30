PM visits NCA nuclear facility

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan visited a National Command Authority nuclear facility of the Strategic Forces Command on 29 May 2021, said a press release. On his arrival, he was received by Chairman JCSC General Nadeem Raza, and Director

General Strategic Plans Division, Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was apprised of various facets of Pakistan’s Strategic Programme.

The Prime Minister appreciated and acknowledged the untiring efforts of all the scientists and personnel associated with Pakistan’s Strategic Programme and expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence.—PR

