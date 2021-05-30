Trials for U-19, senior sides of city cricket bodies start

LAHORE: Trials for the composition of the Under-19 and senior sides of the City Cricket Associations have been started in the Central Punjab, Southern Punjab and those areas of Northern Cricket Association that fall in Punjab province. The trials will continue till June 10.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken the decision to go-ahead with the trials following the provincial government's decision to resume cricketing activities, a PCB spokesman, said.

Those players who registered between March 12-16 can appear for the trials. To facilitate those willing cricketers who were unable to register themselves, the PCB has allowed on-venue registration. Only those cricketers who are born on or after 1 September 2002 and before 1 September 2006 can register for the U19 trials, the spokesman said.

The three Cricket Association coaching staffs - First XI, Second XI and U19 - will conduct the trials along with selectors of the national age-group sides and the National High Performance Centre-affiliated coaches.

The trials will be conducted under strict Covid-19 protocols to ensure health and safety of everyone involved and the candidates will be required to strictly adhere that there is no exchange of playing equipment, except the bat; maintain three-feet distance at all times.

