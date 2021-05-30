ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Pakistan

Masses to provide opportunity to JI to serve country, says Siraj

Recorder Report 30 May 2021

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said that the masses would reject the tested faces in next elections and provide opportunity to the JI to serve the country. If voted to power, he vowed, the JI would bring a real change and transform the country as dreamt by its founding fathers. He said whenever the transparent elections would be held in the country; the JI would give surprising results and stand wined on majority of seats.

He was talking to JI Punjab district emirs at Mansoora and issued direction to soon convene meetings of central and provincial parliamentary boards to finalize candidates for the next elections.

He issued directions for establishment of youth and women organizations at union council levels. The political and constituencies situation also came under discussion. JI Deputy Emirs Liaqat Baloch, Mian Aslam, Dr Farid Paracha, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim and provincial emirs also gave their input on it. Sirajul Haq said the three mainstream parties befooled the masses in every election and now the people were fed up from their politics of self-serving interests. Therefore, he said, he believed the JI was the only option left with the people now. He said the masses would no more ready to hear the hollow slogans of feudal lords and imperialists who damaged the country's economy and institutions during their rule.

The Kashmir and Palestine situation came under discussion in the meeting. The JI Emir appealed to the masses to donate generously in JI funds established to help the people of Gaza. He also criticized the government for adopting soft stance on Kashmir and Palestine issues. He said the platform of the OIC was good but not properly being utilized to safeguard the interests of Muslim world. He said the unity of Muslim Ummah was the need of the hour.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

JI Jamaat e Islami Sirajul Haq Transparent elections

