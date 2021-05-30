Masses to provide opportunity to JI to serve country, says Siraj

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said that the masses would reject the tested faces in next elections and provide opportunity to the JI to serve the country. If voted to power, he vowed, the JI would bring a real change and transform the country as dreamt by its founding fathers. He said whenever the transparent elections would be held in the country; the JI would give surprising results and stand wined on majority of seats.

He was talking to JI Punjab district emirs at Mansoora and issued direction to soon convene meetings of central and provincial parliamentary boards to finalize candidates for the next elections.

He issued directions for establishment of youth and women organizations at union council levels. The political and constituencies situation also came under discussion. JI Deputy Emirs Liaqat Baloch, Mian Aslam, Dr Farid Paracha, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim and provincial emirs also gave their input on it. Sirajul Haq said the three mainstream parties befooled the masses in every election and now the people were fed up from their politics of self-serving interests. Therefore, he said, he believed the JI was the only option left with the people now. He said the masses would no more ready to hear the hollow slogans of feudal lords and imperialists who damaged the country's economy and institutions during their rule.

The Kashmir and Palestine situation came under discussion in the meeting. The JI Emir appealed to the masses to donate generously in JI funds established to help the people of Gaza. He also criticized the government for adopting soft stance on Kashmir and Palestine issues. He said the platform of the OIC was good but not properly being utilized to safeguard the interests of Muslim world. He said the unity of Muslim Ummah was the need of the hour.

