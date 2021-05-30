RVM for plastics unveiled at Jinnah Super Market

ISLAMABAD: Federal capital Saturday witnessed launching of the first of its kind of Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) for plastics at the Jinnah Super Market, Islamabad. In this regard, a simple but impressive ceremony was held at the Jinnah Super Market, Islamabad here on Saturday.

In the presence of Malik Amin Aslam, Prime Minister's special assistant on Climate Change, RVM for plastics was unveiled at the posh Jinnah Super Market. The machine makes it convenient and rewarding for people to recycle on the go, plastic bottles of any brand can be used in the machine. The RVM itself is like a vending machine in reverse. Consumers press the start button on a touch screen, and the RVM opens up a slot to receive the plastic bottle. Once deposited, the RVM compresses the PET so that it is ready for the next steps of recycling.

The RVM is part of the company's larger strategy and intent to take meaningful steps towards tackling the issue of plastic waste. Earlier this year, PepsiCo announced the country's largest plastics collection and recycling project under the Prime Minister's Clean Green Pakistan programme. Making steady progress towards this goal the company announced more than doubling its existing targets for plastic collection and recycling.

PepsiCo Pakistan will scale up its existing 4750 tonnes plastics collection programme by adding another 5500 tonnes making a total of 10,250 tonnes of plastics to be collected and recycled in 2021. The programme is implemented by PepsiCo's partner Green Earth Recycling and its progress is being monitored by WWF-Pakistan. Both these important announcements come in the build up to the world environment day which is being proudly hosted by Pakistan this year.

Prime Minister's special assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said, "All of us will have to work together to truly address the plastic issue. The RVM machine is a way of making that connection with the public and encouraging them to recycle. I'd like to congratulate PepsiCo on its continued efforts on the plastic agenda, I am particularly happy to see the progress on its plastics collection and recycling programme."

Furqan Ahmed Syed, PepsiCo CEO Pakistan and Afghanistan said, "The RVM is part of our multi-pronged strategy to invest to increase recycling rates in key markets through campaigns that encourage consumers to recycle and partnerships to increase and improve recycling infrastructure on the whole. We have already launched a collection programme for 4750 tonnes of plastic earlier this year. We are today more than doubling this target and increasing the total collection to 10,250 tonnes. This will continue to be the largest plastic waste collection programme in the country."

Packaging waste is an urgent global problem. While plastic is a lightweight and highly effective packaging material that helps to keep food safe, accessible, and affordable, PepsiCo estimates that only 14 percent of what is used is effectively recycled. This will require fundamental changes in how packaging is made and disposed of, along with rethinking its forms and functions.

PepsiCo envisions a world where plastics need never become waste. The company shares concern over the growing threat that packaging waste poses to communities and the environment. As a global leader in food and beverages, it believes it has an important role to play in making sustainable packaging a reality.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021