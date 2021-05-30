ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Business Recorder Logo
May 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Murad approves Rs4bn solar home system scheme for 10 districts

Recorder Report 30 May 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved Rs4 billion Solar Home System (SHS) being launched with the assistance of the World Bank in 10 districts from next month.

He accorded this approval while presiding over a meeting of the Energy Department. The meeting was attended by Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairperson P&D Shireen Narejo, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi, Secretary Energy Tariq Shah, PD SHS Shah Zaman Khuhro and other concerned.

Briefing the chief minister Imtiaz Shaikh said that Rs4 billion Solar Home System has been developed with the assistance of the World Bank.

Under the plan 20,000 households would be given SHS in 10 different districts of the province with a 50 percent subsidy. The recipient to the SHS would have to pay 50 percent to the vendor while the remaining 50 percent would be paid by the government.

The 10 districts selected by the government include Badin, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Khairpur, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Sujawal and Umerkot, Imtiaz Shaikh said and added that the prequalification of the SHS supplier/ vendor has been selected in two districts, Sanghar and Khairpur.

The chief minister was told that under the SHS program, PV solar plates, Lithium-ion Battery, three LED bulbs, DC fan and one mobile charger port would be provided.

In each district, these SHS would be provided to 60 percent household units being headed by female and 50 percent by male households. The chief minister directed the energy department to give preference to the poor people who were either living in the off grid area or to those who could not afford to get power connection.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Murad Ali Shah Solar solar home system scheme SHS

Murad approves Rs4bn solar home system scheme for 10 districts

FY22 budget to serve IMF interests: Bilawal

Balochistan scrutinising proposal on Reko Diq development

Country witnesses record production of wheat: minister

DKSC project becomes thorny task for govt

PDM rejects electoral reforms

People have rejected IMF, govt: Shehbaz

Govt urged to declare LPG sector tax-free

PM visits NCA nuclear facility

Economy back on path of growth as predicted: Umar

PM’s ‘Agri Transformation Plan’ revolutionary initiative: SAPM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.