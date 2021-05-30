ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Pakistan

KU botanical garden named after Prof Dr Artafaq Ali

Recorder Report 30 May 2021

KARACHI: Spokesperson of Sindh government and Advisor for Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the services of those who worked for the welfare of the society should be remembered and he is happy that Karachi University Botanical Garden named after university’s former vice chancellor Professor Dr Artafaq Ali. He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of the Botanical Garden at Karachi University as the chief guest.

“As a nation, we need to plant trees and improve the environment, and the plants we plant will benefit future generations for decades to come,” he said.

He said that unfortunately no attention was paid to tree planting in Karachi and he was happy that attention was being paid to tree planting in Karachi University as global warming is actually a “global warning” so every individual and every student must plant a tree. He also said that Sindh government had planted 30,000 saplings in Urban Forest in Clifton and thousands of fruit and flowering plants in Karachi Hill Park.

He further said that 43,000 students are studying in Karachi University. If every student planted a plant, the university would present a more beautiful scene and if we all adopt the same style as a nation, the environment would change. And when we improve the environment, political tensions will decrease. On this occasion, Dr Khalid Iraqi, Vice Chancellor, Karachi University, said in his address that along with botanical research, plants are also grown in Karachi Botanical Garden. In this context, 200,000 plants have been planted in Karachi University during the tree planting campaign and Karachi University is part of the Sindh Environment Department's “Clean and Green” campaign because global warming is a major challenge for Pakistan, including Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

