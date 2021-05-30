ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Robbers strike at 59 locations; make off with cash/valuables worth Rs23.74m

Fazal Sher 30 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Robbers, burglars, and car thieves struck at 59 different locations in the capital city during the last week and made off with cash and valuables worth Rs23.74 million.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, the city's various police stations registered 30 cases of robberies and burglaries, eight cases of snatching at gunpoint, 21 cases of car lifting including two and four-wheel vehicles, nine cases of kidnapping and three cases of murder.

During 30 incidents of burglaries, armed robberies, street crimes and thefts of various kinds, cash and valuables worth Rs18.2 million were stolen.

Similarly, armed gangs snatched cash and valuables worth Rs682,000 at gunpoint in eight localities during the last week.

In the same period, auto thieves stole six cars including (UF-140), (LRK-406), (HH-580), (IDB-9691), (US-401), (LXA-1583), and (RRLA-3232) worth Rs3,990,000, and lifted over 14 motorbikes (RIQ-756), (AFR-075), (CHR-4073), (Applied for), (AZM-4488), (ABM-994), (RIN-643), (Applied for), (LEP-7884), (AK-2109), (RIL-5518), (RLA-270), (RIX-647), and (ACM-740) worth Rs885,000 from various parts of the city.

There were also nine incidents of kidnapping and three cases of murder reported to various police stations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

