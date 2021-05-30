CSR initiative: BoP sponsors series of paintings by August Schoefft

KARACHI: The Bank of Punjab (BoP) as part of its responsiveness to create a sustainable and solid foundation of inclusion has been very actively engaged and in the forefront of discharging corporate social responsibility initiatives is sponsoring the restoration of historically significant series of paintings by Hungarian artist August Schoefft (1809-1888) in the Princess Bamba Collection of Lahore Fort.

These paintings depict an important period of our history and are precious surviving testament of the common heritage between Hungary & Pakistan. The paintings suffered considerable deterioration and visible damage over a long period of time. The Hungarian experts, with the assistance of Government Authorities and The Bank of Punjab are restoring these iconic pieces to their original splendid grandeur.

A briefing on the on-going restoration work was organized by The Bank of Punjab in collaboration with the Hungarian Embassy at Royal Kitchen of the Lahore Fort. The Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan and President & CEO - The Bank of Punjab graced the occasion alongside senior management of the bank, officials of Hungarian Embassy and, Walled City Lahore Authority.

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Masud (President & CEO - The Bank of Punjab) said, "BOP attaches great importance to safeguard of international heritage and this successful restoration project will go a long way in improving cultural ties between the two nations. BOP has always been at the forefront of playing its part regarding corporate social responsibility initiatives. The bank is proud to be a part of this restoration project and it will continue to play its role in preserving the cultural heritage".

H E Béla Fazekas (Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan) said, "The restoration of the Schoefft's paintings is the most important project of the Hungarian-Pakistani cultural cooperation. The main beneficiaries will be the Pakistani people who have gained back an iconic piece of their cultural heritage in its original splendid magnificence. We are grateful to The Bank of Punjab for sponsoring the restoration project".

The Bank of Punjab has also offered support to accommodate the paintings in an appropriate setting so that the legacy remains fully intact for future generations. The paintings after restoration will be made available for general public view in a large-scale exhibition.-PR

