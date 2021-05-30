NTDC energises 500kV Jamshoro-Dadu transmission line

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) have energized 500 kV Jamshoro, Dadu transmission line, while rehabilitation of 500 kV Transmission Line and Jamshoro, Port Qasim, would be finalised by next 24 hours.

It may be noted that the NTDC had initiated rehabilitation work of damaged towers of high power transmission lines after heavy windstorms in the southern part of the country on May 25. The windstorm and torrential rain had damaged 5 towers of 500 kV Transmission Line and Jamshoro-Port Qasim and 2 towers of 500 kV Jamshoro - Dadu Transmission line.

Managing Director Engr Muhammad Ayub had himself reached the site to supervise the repair work of damaged towers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021