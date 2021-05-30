Buzdar vows to ensure women empowerment, respect and protection

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a meeting with women legislators here Saturday said that respect, progress, empowerment and protection of women will be ensured in the new Pakistan.

"No society can be flourished without participation of women in the practical field," the CM said. Sources claimed that women legislators Shameem Aaftab, Sania Kamran, Sabeen Gull, Abida Raja and Sajida Yousaf complained to the CM about the working of his office.

They, however, lauded the CM for his hard work for the development of the province and said that a separate development package for each district would usher in a new era of development and progress. He said that he believes in teamwork and takes all members along in decision making process. He also assured to resolve their issues.

Moreover, the CM in a statement said that the Pakistanis have totally rejected the treacherous narrative of PDM and become fully aware of the shrewd politicians.

According to him, these elements are trying hard for getting NRO but as long as Imran Khan is Prime Minister, they will not get any relaxation or concession and those who were remained involved in looting the national resources will be held accountable for their misdeeds and embezzlements.

The CM maintained that PDM, which was involved in hatching conspiracies, have now fallen victim to chaos in its ranks.

