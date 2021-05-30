ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Business Recorder Logo
May 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Buzdar vows to ensure women empowerment, respect and protection

Recorder Report 30 May 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a meeting with women legislators here Saturday said that respect, progress, empowerment and protection of women will be ensured in the new Pakistan.

"No society can be flourished without participation of women in the practical field," the CM said. Sources claimed that women legislators Shameem Aaftab, Sania Kamran, Sabeen Gull, Abida Raja and Sajida Yousaf complained to the CM about the working of his office.

They, however, lauded the CM for his hard work for the development of the province and said that a separate development package for each district would usher in a new era of development and progress. He said that he believes in teamwork and takes all members along in decision making process. He also assured to resolve their issues.

Moreover, the CM in a statement said that the Pakistanis have totally rejected the treacherous narrative of PDM and become fully aware of the shrewd politicians.

According to him, these elements are trying hard for getting NRO but as long as Imran Khan is Prime Minister, they will not get any relaxation or concession and those who were remained involved in looting the national resources will be held accountable for their misdeeds and embezzlements.

The CM maintained that PDM, which was involved in hatching conspiracies, have now fallen victim to chaos in its ranks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar PDM Imran Khan women empowerment

Buzdar vows to ensure women empowerment, respect and protection

FY22 budget to serve IMF interests: Bilawal

Balochistan scrutinising proposal on Reko Diq development

Country witnesses record production of wheat: minister

DKSC project becomes thorny task for govt

PDM rejects electoral reforms

People have rejected IMF, govt: Shehbaz

Govt urged to declare LPG sector tax-free

PM visits NCA nuclear facility

Economy back on path of growth as predicted: Umar

PM’s ‘Agri Transformation Plan’ revolutionary initiative: SAPM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.