Pakistan

People rejected PDM's narrative: Buzdar

  • Buzdar said that the PDM, which was involved in hatching conspiracies, have now fallen victim to chaos in its ranks.
APP 29 May 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that people of the country have rejected the treacherous narrative of the opposition alliance PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement], as they are fully aware of the agenda of these political parties.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that such rejected elements were trying hard for getting an NRO [secret deal], but as long as Imran Khan was the prime minister, they would not get any relaxation or concession and those who remained involved in looting the national resources would be held accountable.

He termed the PDM an alliance of failed and incompetent politicians. They did not dare hold a long march or tender resignations from the assemblies, and they also have no courage to run any campaign or movement against the government.

Usman Buzdar said that the PDM, which was involved in hatching conspiracies, have now fallen victim to chaos in its ranks.

Usman Buzdar PDM

People rejected PDM's narrative: Buzdar

