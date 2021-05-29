ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Positive economic indicators rattle opposition parties: Shahbaz Gill

  • Gill said the national economy was on upward trajectory due to prudent economic policies of Prime Minister and extensive efforts of his economic team.
APP Updated 29 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Saturday that the positive economic indicators had rattled the opposition parties that had been doing propaganda on the national economy since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came into the power.

In a statement, he said from the day one, the opposition was doing propaganda on the economy by manipulating the economic figures to mislead the nation.

Gill said the national economy was on upward trajectory due to prudent economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and extensive efforts of his economic team.

He termed the economic recovery as the positive news for the nation, adding its exports had gained tremendous momentum during the tenure of PTI government.

Foreign exchange reserves were declined from $ 18 billion to $ 7 billion during the tenure of ‘incompetent’ Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said, adding now it reached to $ 22 billion.

He said the country’s exports in the last 10 months were reached to $ 21 billion.

He said there had been a marked increase in the economic activities as the businesses were thriving, while the industries revived fully.

Pakistan Stock Exchange recorded unprecedented the trading volume of shares, he added.

He said the Moody’s in its latest report estimated the Pakistan's GDP growth at 4.64 per cent.

Gill said the ‘incompetent’ opposition knew that if the negative propaganda not carried out, the PTI would again came into the power by winning the next general elections.

Shahbaz Gill opposition parties economic indicators economy

