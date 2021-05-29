ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,680
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
916,239
2,45524hr
4.43% positivity
Sindh
315,410
Punjab
338,377
Balochistan
25,001
Islamabad
81,007
KPK
131,775
Business Recorder Logo
May 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Dozens of planes packed with English soccer fans touch down in Porto

  • Around 40 flights from England were expected in Porto during the day, with the first fans having arrived.
  • "Hopefully that plane is bouncing on the way back," said Manchester City fan Neal who travelled to Porto with his father and will head back home in the early hours of Sunday on a charter flight. "It's a great atmosphere."
Reuters 29 May 2021

PORTO: Planes packed with excited English fans wearing soccer jerseys and scarves touched down every five minutes at Porto's airport on Saturday as the city geared up for the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City.

Around 40 flights from England were expected in Porto during the day, with the first fans having arrived at 8.40 a.m. (0740 GMT) ready for a day exploring the northern Portuguese city, drinking beer and attending the clash.

"Hopefully that plane is bouncing on the way back," said Manchester City fan Neal who travelled to Porto with his father and will head back home in the early hours of Sunday on a charter flight. "It's a great atmosphere."

Upon arrival, stewards directed fans from the two teams to opposite sides of the airport, where rows of buses waited to drive them to the city centre where fan zones were set up.

Before hopping on the bus, fans received a bright yellow bracelet to show they have tested negative for COVID-19.

"We will enjoy the sunshine, the hospitality ... we love this city," said Chelsea fan Chris, who said he had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some 16,500 fans will be allowed into the stadium but many others have come to support their teams outside. The fan zones each have the capacity for 6,000 people.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. the zones will only be open to ticket holders who will then be transported to the stadium for the match which kicks off at 8 p.m.

Consumption of beer is allowed inside the fan zones and all supporters must present a negative COVID-19 test to gain access. The zones will open to those without a ticket after 6 p.m. and big screens have been put up so they can watch the game.

There have been concerns the event could fuel a spike in coronavirus cases after Portuguese authorities decided to relax COVID-19 rules for the match. Portugal is on the British government's "green" list allowing tourists to visit the country without quarantining on their return.

There were minor scuffles as hundreds of maskless fans flooded the bars by Porto's Douro river on Friday night, drinking beer and chanting team slogans as police officers kept a close eye on events.

At the Chelsea fan zone, music was already blasting through the speakers on Saturday before lunch. At the airport Manchester City fan Dan said he was not worried about the coronavirus situation: "My only concern is City not winning."

Chelsea Champions League Manchester City soccer jerseys and scarves English soccer Porto's airport

Dozens of planes packed with English soccer fans touch down in Porto

Current economic turnaround sustainable, says SBP’s Reza Baqir

Islamabad district administration to fine underage smokers

Sindh imposes tighter restrictions in several areas of Karachi’s district Central

India hits out at UNGA president over ‘misleading’ remarks on Kashmir issue

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio remains below 5% for fifth consecutive day

Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for ages 30, above

Businesses hit by ‘unusual injuries’ likely to get relief

Investment in agri sector to help govt achieve 4.8pc GDP growth: Umar

Economy to have sustainable, inclusive growth: MoF

Smart lockdown policy helped achieve 3.94pc GDP growth: SAPM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters