ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,680
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
916,239
2,45524hr
4.43% positivity
Sindh
315,410
Punjab
338,377
Balochistan
25,001
Islamabad
81,007
KPK
131,775
Djokovic wins on home soil ahead of French Open

  • World number one Djokovic received a standing ovation from the home crowd by the Danube river in the Serbian capital after an erratic display against world number 255 Molcan, who battled through from the qualifying rounds.
  • Djokovic also lost to Russian Aslan Karatsev in the Serbia Open semi-finals before being defeated by Rafael Nadal in the Rome Masters final and his display against Molcan was at times unconvincing.
Reuters Updated 29 May 2021

BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic enjoyed success at his own tennis centre when he won the Belgrade Open with a 6-4 6-3 win over Slovakian Alex Molcan in Saturday's final but his performance left a lot to be desired ahead of the French Open.

World number one Djokovic received a standing ovation from the home crowd by the Danube river in the Serbian capital after an erratic display against world number 255 Molcan, who battled through from the qualifying rounds.

It was Djokovic's first triumph since he clinched his 18th major at the Australian Open in February.

Since then, he has endured patchy claycourt season, including a last 16 exit at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Djokovic also lost to Russian Aslan Karatsev in the Serbia Open semi-finals before being defeated by Rafael Nadal in the Rome Masters final and his display against Molcan was at times unconvincing.

But Djokovic struck a happy figure as he lifted the trophy.

"I want to thank everyone who turned up and made this a memorable day, I have to admit that part of my mind is already in Paris," Djokovic said in a courtside interview.

"It was an easy decision to enter this tournament, I never had any seconds thoughts and I am delighted that we came through so magnificently with this event.

"I am aiming for the title at Roland Garros."

