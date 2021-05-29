ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pre-monsoon rains to start by mid of June: PMD Spokesperson

  • Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very hot and dry in central and lower plain areas on Sunday.
APP 29 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pre-monsoon rains will start from the mid of June in different parts of the country with chances of average rains, Spokesperson, PMD Dr. Khalid Malik revealed on Sunday.

Talking to APP, Dr. Malik said, “The first 10 days of June will be hot in most parts of the country with no chance of any significant rain however normal rains will occur in the pre-monsoon period which would start by mid of the month”.

The proper monsoon period will start by end of June (may be June 28 or 29) in the country and may continue till September while the intensity of rains so far expected during this period will be normal or below normal, he said.

According to the PMD daily report, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very hot and dry in central and lower plain areas on Sunday.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Sunday. Due to extreme heat, dust storm or gusty winds are expected in plain areas of the country in the afternoon.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, most parts of the country witnessed hot and dry weather while very hot weather prevailed in Sindh, south Punjab and central or southern Balochistan.

Rain was recorded in Barkhan and D.G.Khan during this period. The rainfall recorded was Barkhan 18 mm and Dera Ghazi Khan 07mm. The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Turbat, Bahawalnagar 48 C, Dadu, Sibbi, Jacobabad 47 and Kot Addu 46 C.

rain weather monsoon

