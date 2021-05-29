ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FM reaffirms Pakistan’s long-standing ties with Iraq

  • The foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq.
APP Updated 29 May 2021

BAGHDAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan’s long-standing and friendly ties with Iraq and expressed Pakistan’s desire to further enhance existing bilateral ties in all spheres of cooperation.

The foreign minister called on President of the Republic of Iraq Dr. Barham Salih, here.

The foreign minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq, said a press release.

Acknowledging the unyielding efforts and sacrifices of Iraq, and its people, in the fight against terrorism, the foreign minister wished peace, progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Iraq.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed the President on Pakistan’s transformed vision centered around economic security, shifting focus from geo-politics to geo-economics.

He outlined Pakistan’s desire to offer itself as an economic hub through peace, development partnerships and connectivity.

The president agreed that the two countries needed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in mutually beneficial areas. Appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan's environmental initiatives, he hoped for greater cooperation in this field.

The foreign minister and the president also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed the president on the situation in South Asia, in particular Pakistan's approach towards the issues and disputes with India, Pakistan’s consistent support for the Afghan Peace Process, and Pakistan’s steadfast diplomatic support for the just cause of Palestine.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to promote solidarity among the Muslim Ummah.

He offered Pakistan’s support and cooperation for Iraq’s efforts toward rebuilding and strengthening the country.

The foreign minister conveyed warm wishes to President Salih from Pakistan’s leadership.

President Salih warmly welcomed the foreign minister and reciprocated the feelings expressed on behalf of Pakistan’s leadership. He thanked the foreign minister for Pakistan’s understanding and support.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is undertaking a three-day bilateral visit to Iraq, at the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart.

