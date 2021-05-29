PM Khan commends FBR for crossing Rs 4,000bn mark during Jul-May

Prime Minister Imran Khan commended the performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), as the authority collected over Rs 400 billion in tax revenue during the July-May period.

“I commend efforts of FBR in crossing historic milestone of Rs 4,000bn in any year for the first time ever,” said PM Khan in a tweet post.

During July-May period, FBR tax collections reached Rs 4,143bn, recording an 18 percent increase than the same period last year. “This reflects broad-based economic revival spurred by government policies,” said PM Khan.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) report on taxes performance 2020-21, the collection of sales tax domestic is concentrated in few commodities.

The major commodities are petroleum products, electrical energy, textile sector, sugar, food products, cigarettes, cement, aerated water/beverage, and iron and steel products. The share of major 15 items has jumped from 65.8 percent to 69.4 percent, showing greater concentration on fewer items.

The POL products including oil refineries, oil marketing and oil exploration is the top revenue contributor of sales tax domestic.

Second major item is electrical energy with around 15 percent share in sales tax domestic collection. The share of sugar has increased from 3.8 percent to 5.7 percent, cotton yarn 3.3 percent to 4.5 percent, and cement from 2.5 percent to 3.2 percent.