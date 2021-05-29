Remainder of IPL 2021 to take place in September-October in UAE, confirms BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced to host the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between September and October.

The board has also requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to rejig the schedule of the men's T20 World Cup that is slated to take place in India between mid-October and November 14 this year.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year,” the BCCI said.

When the tournament was postponed earlier this month, there were still 31 matches, including the playoffs to be played. The Indian board has decided to complete the tournament in the UAE, which was also the venue for the IPL 2020 season due to a rise of Covid cases in India.

The BCCI had to halt the marque tournament on May 4 because of the Covid-19 outbreak in the ‘so-called’ bio-secure bubble. As a result, several international players, including Australian and New Zealanders were stranded in the country because of the worldwide flight ban for India.

Meanwhile, England Cricket Board (ECB) has decided against releasing their centrally contracted players for the remaining IPL matches as the schedule collides with their tours to Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The English board also refused to readjust its summer schedule to make room for the remainder of IPL which may take place between September 19 and mid-October in the UAE behind closed doors.