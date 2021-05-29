Sindh imposes tighter restrictions in several areas of Karachi’s district Central

Sindh has decided to impose tighter restrictions in four areas of Karachi’s district Central after a surge in Covid-19 cases.

These areas include four union councils (UC) of Gulberg, nine of North Karachi, 10 of Liaquatabad and 11 of North Nazimabad, Samaa reported. The micro smart lockdown was imposed after 203 new Covid-19 cases were reported from these areas.

The lockdown will remain in place till June 11. During this time, gatherings of more than three people will not be allowed in public, while private gatherings at houses have been banned. Businesses, malls will remain closed, while utilities will remain open during this time period.

Meanwhile, the restrictions imposed in Sindh by the provincial government will end on June 5. Sea View, Hawkesbay beach, and public parks will remain closed for another week. Similarly, grocery stores will also remain open till 6 pm, while public transport will operate at 50 percent capacity of passengers. Wedding halls will also remain closed during this period.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged the citizens to follow Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures, saying that the ratio of the cases had dropped from 8.63 percent to 6.8 percent since restrictions were imposed.