ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,680
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
916,239
2,45524hr
4.43% positivity
Sindh
315,410
Punjab
338,377
Balochistan
25,001
Islamabad
81,007
KPK
131,775
Business Recorder Logo
May 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh imposes tighter restrictions in several areas of Karachi’s district Central

  • Restrictions imposed till June 11 after 203 new Covid-19 cases were reported from these areas
  • Gatherings of more than three people in public has been banned
Aisha Mahmood 29 May 2021

Sindh has decided to impose tighter restrictions in four areas of Karachi’s district Central after a surge in Covid-19 cases.

These areas include four union councils (UC) of Gulberg, nine of North Karachi, 10 of Liaquatabad and 11 of North Nazimabad, Samaa reported. The micro smart lockdown was imposed after 203 new Covid-19 cases were reported from these areas.

The lockdown will remain in place till June 11. During this time, gatherings of more than three people will not be allowed in public, while private gatherings at houses have been banned. Businesses, malls will remain closed, while utilities will remain open during this time period.

Meanwhile, the restrictions imposed in Sindh by the provincial government will end on June 5. Sea View, Hawkesbay beach, and public parks will remain closed for another week. Similarly, grocery stores will also remain open till 6 pm, while public transport will operate at 50 percent capacity of passengers. Wedding halls will also remain closed during this period.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged the citizens to follow Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures, saying that the ratio of the cases had dropped from 8.63 percent to 6.8 percent since restrictions were imposed.

Coronavirus lockdown Pakistan Sindh Karachi coronavirus cases micro lockdown Karachi’s District Central

Sindh imposes tighter restrictions in several areas of Karachi’s district Central

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio remains below 5% for fifth consecutive day

Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for ages 30, above

Businesses hit by ‘unusual injuries’ likely to get relief

Investment in agri sector to help govt achieve 4.8pc GDP growth: Umar

Economy to have sustainable, inclusive growth: MoF

Smart lockdown policy helped achieve 3.94pc GDP growth: SAPM

Policy rate stays unchanged to support growth

Sustainable economic development: Increase in exports imperative: PM

NA grants extension to NAB (Amend) Ord amid uproar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters