ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,680
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
916,239
2,45524hr
4.43% positivity
Sindh
315,410
Punjab
338,377
Balochistan
25,001
Islamabad
81,007
KPK
131,775
Business Recorder Logo
May 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Current economic turnaround sustainable, says SBP’s Reza Baqir

  • Points towards current account balance as primary reason for Pakistan's ability to continue its growth momentum
Ali Ahmed 29 May 2021

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir has said that chances of sustaining the current economic growth momentum are higher than in the past. His remarks come as concerns remain over Pakistan’s ability to sustain economic growth and its persistent boom-and-bust cycles.

Baqir expressed these views while talking to a private television news channel on Friday night, saying that the current momentum in economic growth is different from the ones experienced before due to the surplus in the current account deficit. “If you look at past years when our growth rate was at 4%, for example in FY12, FY14 and FY15, the current account deficit then was recorded at $4.7 bn, $3.1bn, and $2.8bn, respectively,” he said.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank too noted that unlike several previous growth upturns in Pakistan, the current economic recovery has been achieved without compromising external stability.

Talking about the decisions made during the MPC, he said that the stance on the monetary policy is very accommodative and supportive of growth. “The policy rate remains unchanged at 7pc while inflation rate rose to 11pc.”

He said that inflation could be limited to 9pc for the entire financial year. The real interest rate is negative if inflation is taken into account, said Baqir.

Baqir said that the supply-side shocks are the major reason behind the rise in inflation. He was of the view that the rise in electricity rate, chicken, and dairy products cannot be brought down through interest rate.

He said that the SBP injected Rs 2 trillion in financial packages during the coronavirus pandemic, which amounts to 5pc of the GDP, whereas a number of packages still remain in the pipeline. “The SBP is among those central banks that are of the view that the cost of withdrawing stimulus too soon are higher than withdrawing stimulus too late,” he said.

Talking about the IMF program, the SBP governor said that the objective of every IMF program is economic stability and development. “If there is no development in the country, how will the IMF get its loan back”, he said.

He said that despite COVID-19, the growth in the debt-to-equity ratio was negligible.

Talking about the recent auction of Wapda green bond, Baqir said that the auction is a testament to Pakistan’s positive image in the global capital market.

Wapda successfully raised $500 million from the international markets at 7.5% on Thursday, completing a landmark deal not just for Pakistan’s power sector, but also the country’s first green bond issuance. It was learned that the bond issue was also oversubscribed by over 4 times, attracting $2.2 billion, and bringing down the initial guidance level that suggested a rate close to 8%.

He said that the performance of Eurobonds issued earlier also showed the confidence of international investors in the local economy.

inflation IMF SBP MPC interest rate economy Dr Reza Baqir wapda bond

Current economic turnaround sustainable, says SBP’s Reza Baqir

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio remains below 5% for fifth consecutive day

Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for ages 30, above

Businesses hit by ‘unusual injuries’ likely to get relief

Investment in agri sector to help govt achieve 4.8pc GDP growth: Umar

Economy to have sustainable, inclusive growth: MoF

Smart lockdown policy helped achieve 3.94pc GDP growth: SAPM

Policy rate stays unchanged to support growth

Sustainable economic development: Increase in exports imperative: PM

NA grants extension to NAB (Amend) Ord amid uproar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters