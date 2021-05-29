ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
IoBM and P&DD ink MoU

29 May 2021

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Research and Training Wing, Planning and Development Department, Govt of Sindh (P&DD, GoS). IoBM will design and conduct training programmes to build career-focused leadership capacity-building sessions for the officers of the Government of Sindh.

Talib Karim, President IoBM, and Dr Shereen Narejo, Secretary, Planning and Development Board, Government of Sindh, were the signatories. According to the agreement, IoBM and the P&DD, GoS will pursue the enhancement of knowledge-based training and academic collaborations with partners to create an eco-system of quality research to improve service delivery.

Through this MoU, IoBM will streamline tasks pertaining to policy research, academic collaboration, mid-term and impact evaluation studies, training on a variety of sectors among others. Mutually beneficial capacity-building activities and programmes for the P&DD Board and its relevant departments will include, among others, the Research and Training Wing, Provincial Bureau of Statistics, Monitoring and Evaluation Cell, and Urban Policy and Strategic Planning.

Under this MoU, the first training programme for the Senior Officers from the Public Sector Leadership Development will be hosted in July 2021 with leading academics drawn from IoBM and some of the leading business schools.

IoBM and P&DD, GoS will also work for the establishment of a framework to facilitate increased research capacity. This will lead to evidence-based policy-making and improved functioning and quality of Public Investment Management in the province of Sindh.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

mou government of Sindh IoBM Shereen Narejo Talib Karim

