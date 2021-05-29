IoBM and P&DD ink MoU

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Research and Training Wing, Planning and Development Department, Govt of Sindh (P&DD, GoS). IoBM will design and conduct training programmes to build career-focused leadership capacity-building sessions for the officers of the Government of Sindh.

Talib Karim, President IoBM, and Dr Shereen Narejo, Secretary, Planning and Development Board, Government of Sindh, were the signatories. According to the agreement, IoBM and the P&DD, GoS will pursue the enhancement of knowledge-based training and academic collaborations with partners to create an eco-system of quality research to improve service delivery.

Through this MoU, IoBM will streamline tasks pertaining to policy research, academic collaboration, mid-term and impact evaluation studies, training on a variety of sectors among others. Mutually beneficial capacity-building activities and programmes for the P&DD Board and its relevant departments will include, among others, the Research and Training Wing, Provincial Bureau of Statistics, Monitoring and Evaluation Cell, and Urban Policy and Strategic Planning.

Under this MoU, the first training programme for the Senior Officers from the Public Sector Leadership Development will be hosted in July 2021 with leading academics drawn from IoBM and some of the leading business schools.

IoBM and P&DD, GoS will also work for the establishment of a framework to facilitate increased research capacity. This will lead to evidence-based policy-making and improved functioning and quality of Public Investment Management in the province of Sindh.-PR

