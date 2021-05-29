ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

MPs from Punjab, Balochistan meet PM

APP 29 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Members of the Parliament from Punjab and Balochistan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed the matters pertaining to development works in their respective constituencies.

Among those, who called on the prime minister from Punjab, included Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Shaukat Ali Bhatti, former parliamentarian Mahdi Hassan Bhatti and Member of Punjab Assembly Khalid Gujjar. During the meeting, they apprised the prime minister of ongoing development projects in Hafizabad and Raiwind.

MNA Nasrullah Dareshak and Ali Raza Dareshak also met the prime minister separately and discussed the positive impacts of the measures taken by the government for uplift of South Punjab and projects in their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, the MNAs form Balochistan, including Muhammad Khan Jamali and Munawara Bibi Baloch also met the prime minister and deliberated over the massive scale development.

