Dr Aijaz Fatima laid to rest

KARACHI: Dr Aijaz Fatima, founder of Dr Ziauddin Hospital and mother of Dr Asim Hussain, laid to rest amid sobs and tears. She died on Thursday. She was 92. She left behind two sons and two daughters.

Her Namaz Janaza was performed at Jamia Masjid, Link Road, Ziauddin University. Later she was buried at the premises of the same mosque. The funeral services were attended by the people belonging to different walks of life including Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers: Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani and others.

Dr Aijaz Fatima was daughter of Dr Ziauddin Ahmed. She was renowned gynaecologist who established Ziauddin Hospital in 1952.

