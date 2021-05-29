PMFA chief meets Malaysian HC

KARACHI: President, Pakistan-Malaysia Friendship Association (PMFA) Shahid Jawed Qureshi paid a courtesy call to High Commissioner (HC) of Malaysia Ikram Mohd. Ibrahim and discussed matters of bilateral interest with special reference to the scope and potential for further consolidating relations in the broader areas of trade, commerce, investment, health, education, sports and culture.

The Malaysian High Commissioner, Ikram Mohd. Ibrahim was highly appreciative of the role played by PMFA in fostering business relations between the two countries and hoped that it would continue to do so in future for which he assured full cooperation from his side.

