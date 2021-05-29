ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
May 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Credible minimum nuclear deterrence restored balance of power: ISPR

NNI 29 May 2021

RAWALPINDI: Armed forces on Friday have paid a tribute to all those involved in establishing credible minimum nuclear deterrence in Pakistan.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter on Youm-e-Takbeer, the director general in Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated, "23 years ago on this day, Pakistan restored balance of power in the region by successfully establishing credible minimum nuclear deterrence."

Armed forces and the nation paid tribute to all those involved in making that dream come true, the military's media wing wrote. It is to be mentioned here that Youm-e-Takbeer, the celebration of Pakistan's atomic explosions in 1998, was being observed on Friday with a pledge to make the country economically and militarily strong.

The day is commemorated every year on May 28 to remember the conduction of nuclear tests on the very day, in 1998, making seventh nuclear nation of the world and first Islamic state equipped with nuclear arsenal.

Pakistan had conducted nuclear tests in Rasko hills of Chaghi district of Balochistan in response to five nuclear explosions conducted by India, threatening the security of Pakistan.

These nuclear tests gave a clear message to the world that despite Pakistan is a peace loving country but it cannot ignore its defence needs and is capable of meeting any challenge.

ISPR armed forces nuclear tests security of Pakistan

Credible minimum nuclear deterrence restored balance of power: ISPR

Investment in agri sector to help govt achieve 4.8pc GDP

Economy to have sustainable, inclusive growth: MoF

Smart lockdown policy helped achieve 3.94pc GDP growth: SAPM

Policy rate stays unchanged to support growth

Sustainable economic development: Increase in exports imperative: PM

NA grants extension to NAB (Amend) Ord amid uproar

NPPMCL sell-off: Tarin asks stakeholders to resolve issues

Razak says export base ‘much too narrow’

Jul ’18 to Dec ’20: Public debt rose by Rs12.5trn, Tarin tells Senate

WTO says goods trade accelerating, with regional gaps

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.