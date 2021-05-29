Credible minimum nuclear deterrence restored balance of power: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Armed forces on Friday have paid a tribute to all those involved in establishing credible minimum nuclear deterrence in Pakistan.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter on Youm-e-Takbeer, the director general in Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated, "23 years ago on this day, Pakistan restored balance of power in the region by successfully establishing credible minimum nuclear deterrence."

Armed forces and the nation paid tribute to all those involved in making that dream come true, the military's media wing wrote. It is to be mentioned here that Youm-e-Takbeer, the celebration of Pakistan's atomic explosions in 1998, was being observed on Friday with a pledge to make the country economically and militarily strong.

The day is commemorated every year on May 28 to remember the conduction of nuclear tests on the very day, in 1998, making seventh nuclear nation of the world and first Islamic state equipped with nuclear arsenal.

Pakistan had conducted nuclear tests in Rasko hills of Chaghi district of Balochistan in response to five nuclear explosions conducted by India, threatening the security of Pakistan.

These nuclear tests gave a clear message to the world that despite Pakistan is a peace loving country but it cannot ignore its defence needs and is capable of meeting any challenge.