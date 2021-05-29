Clarification

ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
29 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: A spokesperson for Ministry of Energy while commenting on a report titled "Bleeding Discos aren't stepchildren", termed it an academic "analysis", devoid of realisation of ground realities of energy sector in Pakistan.

He said the figure of Rs 480 billion calculation is wrong. Also, nowhere in the developing world can electricity T&D losses can be 0% and collection 100%; so using that as a benchmark to make a sweeping statement will not do justice. The T&D losses are both technical (that can never be 0% in a system as large as ours) and commercial (that can also never be 0% given our socio-economic constraints).

The spokesperson added: "Nepra now allows only 13.5% T&D loss allowance, and assumes 100% Collection, in the tariff, which given the above narrated scenario at ground, is not possible.

"While enumerating the Government efforts, the Spokesperson said that we do have improvement targets for the next 2-3 years to bring the T&D losses to 15.70 % and increase collection to 95.98%, against a rising tariff that does make it more challenging indeed. Seeing from international perspective, the Government targeted figures for reduction in losses and increasing recovery are very much logical, however the Regulator should also take practical steps to re-determine the losses and recovery targets.

"CCoP has now approved the appointment of a Transaction Advisor by PC for handover of management control of the DISCOs to the private sector under a management/concession contract structure. With new & empowered BODs in place, MDs (final stages of selection), etc., we are all trying our best to bring about a sustainable change in the challenged Discos especially, whilst working in parallel on the other even more critical work streams, i.e., reducing the overall cost of generation & increasing demand."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

nepra energy sector DISCOS ministry of energy

Clarification

