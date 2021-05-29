Conducting of nuclear tests was necessary, says Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has said that conducting of nuclear tests were necessary for maintaining spirit of the nation, besides protecting our national security, survival and sovereignty.

To commemorate the Youm-e-Takbir, the day when Pakistan conducted nuclear tests on May 28, 1998 when Nawaz Sharif was the then prime minister, the PML-N organised an event to pay homage to the then premier, the scientists and engineers who played key role towards brining Pakistan into the world's nuclear club.

In his message, Shehbaz Shairf said that May 28 is a historic day in our nation's life; a day of national pride and dignity when Pakistan became first Islamic country to join the nuclear club under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

"In a show of unprecedented leadership, he rejected all threats to make our defence impregnable," he said.

"It is also the day when our nation celebrates the role of our engineers, scientists and other unsung heroes who played their part in realising the dream of a nuclear Pakistan. The takeaway from this historic day is that we can achieve anything if we as a nation put our mind to it!" he added.

Addressing an event in this connection, PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal gave credit to the political leadership of the country of the day when Pakistan conducted the nuclear tests soon after India tried to intimidate Pakistan by carrying out nuclear tests.

"The credit for that courage goes to the political leadership and you cannot ignore mentioning Nawaz Sharif's name when you mark Youm-e-Takbir," he maintained, adding that the democratic leadership of Pakistan is credited by deciding to make its nuclear capability visible to the entire world.

He also blamed the PTI government for not commemorating Youm-e-Takbir due to enmity with Nawaz Sharif.

"Because they know if they talk about Youm-e-Takbir, they would have no option but to recall Nawaz Sharif...On one hand, the ''failed'' project - Imran Khan - is being portrayed on the media daily, while on the other hand the "success" story of Nawaz Shairf is off the screen," he maintained.

