ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
May 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A frog or a toad?

Anjum Ibrahim 29 May 2021

"Yaaaay."

"The economy right, the stock market volume and..."

"Hey stock market is not where the poor man invests - not in Pakistan and not in the US..."

"Oh you mean the 4 percent growth rate, this was as unexpected as...as...why as Nawaz Sharif's heavy maindak way back in..."

"Hey back off - Nawaz Sharif has since spent a lot of time in Park Lane where you may know the language is English, posh English for morons like you, so the word is mandate and..."

"Sorry, but maindak in Urdu means a frog or is it a toad?"

"Don't know but where does that information fit in the scheme of things?"

"Haven't you heard a throat lozenge advertisement? You know that you have khich khich in your throat and need I add the three-time elected prime minister was sent apacking three times and that to me means there was a frog in the throat..."

"Whose throat?"

"Hmmmm, you won't make me say what I reckon you want me to say."

"I am not trying to make anyone say anything - but in any case when I said yaaay, I wasn't referring to frogs or toads - be they in the throat or be they jumping near ponds."

"So what then? The Khan went inspecting the progress of the 10 billion tree tsunami yesterday and my question: how many of the 10 billion he actually saw?"

"I would imagine he couldn't have seen more than 200 at best."

"So that's what percentage of the total?"

"It made a nice photograph silly. Anyway when I said yaaay I wasn't even referring to the Prime Minister's daily dose of ribbon cutting or inspections or briefings..."

"Phew I give up what did you mean?"

"My theory is that a time comes when one has had enough. I mean this time around the Israeli disproportionate action against the Palestinians didn't lead to the usual results...yes the US President sided with the Israelis but don't forget there was pressure from within his party to stop Israeli bombardment, the Irish parliament has passed a resolution..."

"Agreed."

"So yaaay to the fact that Shahbaz Sharif finally said something publicly which gave a shut up call to his niece - namely that one party cannot ostracize another within the Pakistan Democratic Movement umbrella."

"Wait, she will fire back, that's in her nature....if daddy stops her then she may be quiet for a while but she will respond either directly or through daddy in days if not hours to come..."

"One cannot change one's nature at her age but..."

"Let's wait and see."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Nawaz Sharif PDM US President economy Shahbaz Sharif

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A frog or a toad?

Investment in agri sector to help govt achieve 4.8pc GDP

Economy to have sustainable, inclusive growth: MoF

Smart lockdown policy helped achieve 3.94pc GDP growth: SAPM

Policy rate stays unchanged to support growth

Sustainable economic development: Increase in exports imperative: PM

NA grants extension to NAB (Amend) Ord amid uproar

NPPMCL sell-off: Tarin asks stakeholders to resolve issues

Razak says export base ‘much too narrow’

Jul ’18 to Dec ’20: Public debt rose by Rs12.5trn, Tarin tells Senate

WTO says goods trade accelerating, with regional gaps

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.