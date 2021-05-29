Asia naphtha rebounds

SINGAPORE: Asia's naphtha rebounded on Friday after a dip in the previous session, while the gasoline crack fell. The naphtha crack was assessed at $102.60 per tonne, compared with $100.23 per tonne on Thursday.

Asia's gasoline crack slid to $6.28 per barrel, from $6.33 per barrel in the previous session.

In comparison to the positive gasoline demand outlook in the United States as the summer driving season starts, Asia's transportation fuel demand is weighed down by tightened mobility restrictions in a few countries due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. The latest was Australia's second most populous state, Victoria, which entered into a lockdown on Thursday night.