KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

================================================================================================== Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/ L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount ================================================================================================== Jahangir Siddiqui & Comany Limited 07-06-2021 29-06-2021 06-07-2021 /- The Crescent Textile Mills Limited 07-06-2021 29-06-2021 06-07-2021 Prem. 20.00/- Waves Singer Pakistan Limited 06-05-2021 28-05-2021 04-06-2021 Prem. 5.00/- ==================================================================================================

