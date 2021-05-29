ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 29 May 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF MAY & JUNE 2021
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
27.05.2021    Thursday    31.05.2021       Monday
28.05.2021    Friday      01.06.2021      Tuesday
31.05.2021    Monday      02.06.2021    Wednesday
01.06.2021    Tuesday     03.06.2021     Thursday
02.06.2021    Wednesday   04.06.2021       Friday
03.06.2021    Thursday    07.06.2021       Monday
04.06.2021    Friday      08.06.2021      Tuesday
07.06.2021    Monday      09.06.2021    Wednesday
08.06.2021    Tuesday     10.06.2021     Thursday
09.06.2021    Wednesday   11.06.2021       Friday
10.06.2021    Thursday    14.06.2021       Monday
11.06.2021    Friday      15.06.2021      Tuesday
14.06.2021    Monday      16.06.2021    Wednesday
15.06.2021    Tuesday     17.06.2021     Thursday
16.06.2021    Wednesday   18.06.2021       Friday
17.06.2021    Thursday    21.06.2021       Monday
18.06.2021    Friday      22.06.2021      Tuesday
21.06.2021    Monday      23.06.2021    Wednesday
22.06.2021    Tuesday     24.06.2021     Thursday
23.06.2021    Wednesday   25.06.2021       Friday
24.06.2021    Thursday    28.06.2021       Monday
25.06.2021    Friday      29.06.2021      Tuesday
28.06.2021    Monday      30.06.2021    Wednesday
29.06.2021    Tuesday     02.07.2021*      Friday
30.06.2021    Wednesday
=================================================

NOTES: If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

*Due to Bank Holiday on Thursday, 1st July 2021, Merge Settlement will take places on Friday, 2nd July 2021 for the trading transactions of 29th and 20th June, 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

