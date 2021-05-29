India hits out at UNGA president over ‘misleading’ remarks on Kashmir issue

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has termed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President, Volkan Bozkir, remarks over the issue of Kashmir as misleading and prejudice.

During his recent visit to Pakistan, the UNGA chief had said that it was Pakistan's duty to bring the issue of Jammu and Kashmir to the UN platform more strongly.

Bozkir urged India and Pakistan to refrain from changing the status of Jammu and Kashmir: “I must also reiterate that the United Nations’ position on Jammu and Kashmir is governed by the United Nations charter and applicable Security Council resolutions".

“India and Pakistan’s Simla Agreement of 1972 which says that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means in accordance with the UN Charter", Bozkir added.

Reacting to UNGA chief's remarks in Pakistan, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India had “expressed strong opposition” to Bozkir’s comments. “His remarks that Pakistan is duty-bound to raise this issue in the UN more strongly are unacceptable. Nor indeed is there any basis for comparison to other global situations,” MEA spokesperson said.

“When an incumbent president of the UNGA makes misleading and prejudiced remarks, he does a great disservice to the office he occupies. [Bozkir's] behaviour is truly regrettable and surely diminishes his standing on the global platform,” he added.