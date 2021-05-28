ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Morgan Stanley nears full ownership of China ventures with stake buys

  • Outright ownership could allow foreign banks to expand their operations in the multitrillion-dollar Chinese financial sector, and better integrate them with their global businesses.
  • "These are important steps forward for Morgan Stanley as we look to build a leading, fully integrated financial services firm in China," Morgan Stanley said in a statement.
Reuters 28 May 2021

HONG KONG: Morgan Stanley is buying stakes put up for sale by its partner in their China securities and mutual funds joint ventures for about $150 million, according to a statement by the partner, moving towards full ownership of the businesses.

The Wall Street bank joins several other foreign banks that are looking to take full ownership of their Chinese businesses after Beijing scrapped foreign ownership limits in the securities and mutual fund industry on April 1 last year.

Outright ownership could allow foreign banks to expand their operations in the multitrillion-dollar Chinese financial sector, and better integrate them with their global businesses.

Morgan Stanley's partner Shanghai Chinafortune Co said on Friday it is selling a 39% stake in Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities and its entire 36% stake in Morgan Stanley Huaxin Fund Management Co to the Wall Street bank through the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange.

The deal, which still requires regulatory approval, means Morgan Stanley will own 90% of the securities joint venture - which houses the bank's mainland investment banking and trading businesses - while Chinafortune will maintain a 10% stake.

The Wall Street bank will now own 85% of the funds business.

"These are important steps forward for Morgan Stanley as we look to build a leading, fully integrated financial services firm in China," Morgan Stanley said in a statement.

"China continues to be an important strategic priority for Morgan Stanley and we are encouraged by the accelerated pace of opening up of China's financial markets."

Goldman Sachs signed a pact in December to buy out its securities joint venture partner, taking it to the forefront of the list of foreign banks that want to own those types of businesses. The deal is still awaiting regulatory signoff.

JPMorgan, which holds 71% of its securities business, and Credit Suisse too have flagged they would like full ownership of their businesses.

